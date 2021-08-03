Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in July

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ITAC stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,532,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $3,427,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $3,308,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 24.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,193,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 231,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $2,004,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

