Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Position Increased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

