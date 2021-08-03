Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.85 EPS.

Ingredion stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 654,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,955. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

