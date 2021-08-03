InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.45 million.InMode also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.010 EPS.

INMD stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.39. 5,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,977. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $117.39.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.