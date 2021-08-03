InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-$3.250 EPS.

INMD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.64. 8,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $117.39.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

