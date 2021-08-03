Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSG. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $4,251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 1,175,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $878.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.55. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

