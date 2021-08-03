Insider Buying: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

