Insider Selling: Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Major Shareholder Sells 15,854 Shares of Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00.

PRAX stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,029. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.87.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after buying an additional 166,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

