Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 35,231 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 35,231 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $74,337.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of SLNO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.