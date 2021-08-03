Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 35,231 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 35,231 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $74,337.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

