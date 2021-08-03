Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total transaction of $2,555,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total transaction of $2,406,238.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total transaction of $2,154,251.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,196. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.05. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

