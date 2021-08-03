Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Raised to $125.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

NYSE NSP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.90. 159,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

