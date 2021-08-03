Installed Building Products (IBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBP stock opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $4,667,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $15,223,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

