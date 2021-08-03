Insureum (ISR) Price Up 151.1% This Week

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 151.1% against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market cap of $7.76 million and $231,251.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00061688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.02 or 0.00807137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00091804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00042233 BTC.

About Insureum

ISR is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.