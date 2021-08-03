Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,054,000 after buying an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after buying an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,739,000 after acquiring an additional 390,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.86. 31,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

