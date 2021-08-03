Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,837. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $242.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.