Intel Co. (INTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on September 1st

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the chip maker on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Intel has increased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Intel has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intel to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

