Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.05.

ICPT opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $55.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

