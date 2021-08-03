International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 204 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 173.46 ($2.27) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.