International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $5.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.90 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $24.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

NYSE IP traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $58.82. 84,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

