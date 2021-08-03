Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.04

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.04 and last traded at C$17.88, with a volume of 242390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

