Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

NYSE IPI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,591. The firm has a market cap of $432.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

