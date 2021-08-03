Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

