Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,497. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $431,000.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

