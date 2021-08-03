Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 221,892 shares.The stock last traded at $20.18 and had previously closed at $20.19.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

