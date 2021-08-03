Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $364.45. The stock had a trading volume of 309,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $368.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

