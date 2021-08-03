Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $39,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.87. 16,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,434. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $154.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

