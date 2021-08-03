Investors Purchase High Volume of Equitable Put Options (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,018 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 983% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Several research firms have commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47. Equitable has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

