Investors Purchase High Volume of Synaptics Put Options (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,305 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,410% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Shares of SYNA opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.00. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,481,000.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

