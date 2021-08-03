Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,167.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

