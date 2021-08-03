Ion Energy (CVE:ION) PT Lowered to C$0.91

Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.20% from the company’s current price.
CVE ION traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,721. Ion Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42.
About Ion Energy
