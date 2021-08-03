Ion Energy (CVE:ION) PT Lowered to C$0.91

Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.20% from the company’s current price.

CVE ION traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,721. Ion Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42.

About Ion Energy

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

