Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,903 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 231,047 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

