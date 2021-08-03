IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.060-$2.130 EPS.

IQV stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.98. 1,049,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,930. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.09. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

