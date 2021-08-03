iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

