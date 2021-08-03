Iron Mountain (IRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Iron Mountain to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.28-3.45 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Iron Mountain to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRM opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

