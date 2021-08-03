iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,130,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 75,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000.

IEF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $118.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,908. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

