iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,994. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.75.

