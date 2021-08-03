iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Cut by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 108,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9,243.6% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 32,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,973,619. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.