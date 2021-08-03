iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 624.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.60. 76,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

