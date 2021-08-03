iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Increased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after buying an additional 388,328 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after buying an additional 273,938 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,293 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

