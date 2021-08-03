iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 234,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,398,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.31. 99,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

