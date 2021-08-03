iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.70. 90,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,687. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

