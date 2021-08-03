iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.72. 89,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,687. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.