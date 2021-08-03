iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.04. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,900. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $137.34 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

