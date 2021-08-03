Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.86

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.68. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

