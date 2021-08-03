Jack in the Box (JACK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 37.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.78.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

