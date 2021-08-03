James Eckert Buys 1,643 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04.

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.14. 2,316,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$62.33.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 163.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price objective on TC Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.55.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

