James R. Miller Sells 4,064 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $7.12 on Tuesday, hitting $249.49. 2,048,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,907. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 3.11. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.77.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.5% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,751,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $506,216,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.