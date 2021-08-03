Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JWEL. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.97.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$34.97 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$32.08 and a 52 week high of C$46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

