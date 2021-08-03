Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PRA Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

PRAA stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

