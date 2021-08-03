Jane Street Group LLC Increases Position in Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.46% of Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLHY opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.